Hyderabad
Cyberabad DCP Denies Firing Incident in Rajendranagar; 250 Kgs of Ganja Seized
In a significant operation, an interstate ganja smuggling gang was arrested, and 250 kilograms of ganja were seized from them
Hyderabad: Cyberabad DCP Srinivas clarifies that there was no firing incident in Rajendranagar,
Reports of firing are false, according to DCP Srinivas
Chaos in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar Due to Gunfire
Police intercepted a gang transporting ganja, and the smugglers threatened the officers with guns
The gang members fired shots into the air before fleeing. However, the police pursued and apprehended the gang members
200 kilograms of ganja were confiscated, and a vehicle was seized