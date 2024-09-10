Cyberabad DCP Denies Firing Incident in Rajendranagar; 250 Kgs of Ganja Seized

Hyderabad: Cyberabad DCP Srinivas clarifies that there was no firing incident in Rajendranagar,

In a significant operation, an interstate ganja smuggling gang was arrested, and 250 kilograms of ganja were seized from them

Reports of firing are false, according to DCP Srinivas

Chaos in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar Due to Gunfire

Police intercepted a gang transporting ganja, and the smugglers threatened the officers with guns

The gang members fired shots into the air before fleeing. However, the police pursued and apprehended the gang members

200 kilograms of ganja were confiscated, and a vehicle was seized