Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Bans Drone and Aerial Activities Near These Areas

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at strengthening security around sensitive defence installations, the Cyberabad Police on Monday imposed a strict ban on aerial activities, including drones and microlight aircraft, within a 5-kilometre radius of two key Indian Air Force bases.

Restrictions Effective from May 12 to June 11

According to an official notification, the prohibition will be in force from May 12 to June 11, 2025. The order applies specifically to areas surrounding the Air Force Station at Hakimpet and the Indian Air Force Academy at Dundigal, both of which are vital military zones.

Security Precautions Cited as Primary Reason

The order, issued by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing potential threats to national security. The Commissioner cited existing security concerns as the reason for invoking this preventive measure.

Legal Consequences for Violators

The restriction has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). The police have warned that any individual found violating this order will face legal action under applicable laws.