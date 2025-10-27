Cyberabad Police Bust ‘Cash Barish’ Scam, Four Arrested for Duping Victims Through Fake Rituals

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police apprehended four persons who allegedly duped innocent people by conducting fake ‘Cash Barish’ rituals, promising to multiply their money through poojas.

The accused – Mohammad Irfan (44 years), Gugoloth Ravindhar (40), Kavira Sai Baba (41), and Thakur Manohar Singh (39) – were arrested at Gandimaisamma on October 26, 2025. Another accused, Abdul Kayyoom, is absconding.

According to DCP N Koti Reddy, the gang lured victims by convincing them to participate in ‘Barish Pooja’ during which the victims were made to leave their cash as part of the ritual. After the pooja, the accused gave the victims sweets and milk laced with intoxicants, rendering them unconscious before fleeing with the money.

Police seized Rs. 8.5 lakh in cash, a country-made weapon, and a knife from the main accused, Mohammad Irfan. Following the seizure, provisions of the Arms Act were also invoked.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Ch. Shankar Reddy, ACP Medchal Division, and N. Koti Reddy, DCP Medchal Zone, along with officers from Dundigal and Medchal police stations.