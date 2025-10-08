Cyberabad Police Bust ₹14 Lakh Online Gaming Scam, Five Arrested for Aiding Cyber Gang

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police, in coordination with the Special Operations Team (SOT), have cracked down on an online gaming fraud network, arresting five individuals accused of supplying bank accounts and SIM cards to cybercriminals running fake gaming platforms.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Doppalapudi Naveen Kumar, Vankadri Sandeep Kumar, Chintalapati Prudhvi Ramaraju, Chintalapati Pavan Venkata Naga Bharadwaj, and Mamidisetti Ramanjaneyulu. According to officials, the gang lured unsuspecting victims through fraudulent gaming websites that displayed fake profits to encourage more deposits.

Investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with one Sathyanarayana Verma, who is believed to be the main operator behind the gaming portal “Dodge book777,” hosted on the Supago website. The group reportedly created and circulated over 120 bank accounts for illegal money transfers, operating primarily through Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Adjourns Hearing on 42% BC Reservations to Thursday Afternoon

So far, around ₹14 lakh has been traced to these accounts, which authorities are in the process of seizing. The total volume of transactions, however, is expected to be significantly higher.

During the raids, police recovered two laptops, 30 mobile phones, 32 cheque books, 23 ATM cards, and 48 SIM cards used in the fraudulent operations.

Cyberabad Police have urged citizens to stay vigilant against online gaming and betting apps that promise unrealistic returns. They cautioned the public not to share personal banking details, OTPs, or PINs with anyone, especially over social media or unverified platforms.

The case is being investigated by Inspector G. Vijay Kumar of the Cyber Crimes Police Station under the supervision of A. Ravindra Reddy, ACP Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad. The operation was led under the overall guidance of B. Sai Sri, DCP Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad.