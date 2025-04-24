Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s Gunman Arrested in Extortion Case

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, the gunman of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty was arrested on Thursday by the Moinabad police for allegedly threatening and extorting Rs 25 lakh from individuals involved in a hawala transaction.

The accused, identified as Shekhar, is an Armed Reserve constable from Qutubuddin village in Moinabad. He has been working at the Commissioner’s office for the past few years as a personal security officer.

Constable Accused of Threatening Hawala Participants

According to initial reports, a group of Moinabad residents had recently engaged in a hawala deal with four individuals from Karnataka at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On learning about the transaction, Shekhar allegedly intervened, threatened the parties involved, and extorted approximately Rs 25 lakh from them.

Complaint Leads to Arrest

As the threats persisted, the victims decided to approach the police and lodged a formal complaint with the Moinabad police. Acting swiftly, officials registered a case against Shekhar and took him into custody.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating whether any other individuals were complicit in the extortion attempt. Further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

This incident has raised concerns about the conduct of personnel in sensitive police positions and has prompted internal scrutiny within the department.