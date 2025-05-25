Cyberabad Police Nab 252 Drunk Drivers in Weekend Crackdown
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in 252 offenders being caught for driving under the influence of alcohol. The operation was part of a focused effort to ensure road safety and curb rising drunk driving incidents.
Vehicles Seized Across Categories
As part of the crackdown, traffic police seized 199 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, and 43 four-wheelers. No heavy vehicles were found in violation during the drive.
BAC Levels of Offenders Revealed
The offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:
- 228 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml
- 18 offenders registered BAC between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml
- 6 individuals had dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml
Offenders to Face Legal Action
All offenders will be produced before the court. The Cyberabad Traffic Police reiterated that drunk driving is a serious offense, endangering both the driver and others on the road.
Stricter Punishments Under New Law
In a strong message to repeat and reckless offenders, the police warned that if drunk driving results in a fatal accident, the accused will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. This law carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine.
Police Urge Public to Drive Responsibly
Authorities urged the public to avoid drunk driving and respect traffic laws to ensure public safety. The Cyberabad Traffic Police plan to continue such drives regularly to promote a culture of responsible driving.