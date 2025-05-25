Cyberabad Police Nab 252 Drunk Drivers in Weekend Crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in 252 offenders being caught for driving under the influence of alcohol. The operation was part of a focused effort to ensure road safety and curb rising drunk driving incidents.

Vehicles Seized Across Categories

As part of the crackdown, traffic police seized 199 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, and 43 four-wheelers. No heavy vehicles were found in violation during the drive.

Also Read: KTR Meets KCR at Erravalli Amid Kavitha’s Letter Row

BAC Levels of Offenders Revealed

The offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:

228 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels between 18 offenders registered BAC between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

registered BAC between 6 individuals had dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

Offenders to Face Legal Action

All offenders will be produced before the court. The Cyberabad Traffic Police reiterated that drunk driving is a serious offense, endangering both the driver and others on the road.

Stricter Punishments Under New Law

In a strong message to repeat and reckless offenders, the police warned that if drunk driving results in a fatal accident, the accused will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. This law carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine.

Police Urge Public to Drive Responsibly

Authorities urged the public to avoid drunk driving and respect traffic laws to ensure public safety. The Cyberabad Traffic Police plan to continue such drives regularly to promote a culture of responsible driving.