Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Recover 310 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹95 Lakhs in 30 Days

In a major success for the Cyberabad Police, 310 stolen and lost mobile phones worth ₹95 lakhs were recovered in the last 30 days and handed over to their rightful owners. The recovery was carried out under the leadership of DCP Crimes L.C. Naik, marking the completion of the 7th phase of the mobile recovery initiative.

The recovered mobile phones were returned to citizens in a formal event held on May 12, 2025, at the Cyberabad Commissioner Office.

Recovery Enabled Through CEIR Portal and Dedicated Police Teams

The recovery effort was spearheaded by the CCS, IT Cell, and Social Media teams, who used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace lost and stolen devices. The CEIR portal allows people from any state or union territory to report their missing phones.

DCP L.C. Naik stressed the importance of reporting stolen phones promptly, saying, “Mobile phones carry not only personal information but also precious memories. Their safe return is a matter of public trust and safety.”

Public Urged to Stay Vigilant Against Cyber Threats

The DCP advised the public to remain alert against cyber frauds and avoid clicking on suspicious links. He noted that although awareness is growing, many still don’t know how to secure mobile data after a theft. He also recommended installing CCTV cameras in residential and community areas to deter crime.

Zone-Wise Recovery Achievements

DCP Crimes also shared the zone-wise breakdown of the recovered mobile phones:

CCS Madhapur – 80 phones recovered

CCS Balanagar – 65 phones

CCS Medchal – 55 phones

CCS Rajendranagar – 55 phones

CCS Shamshabad – 55 phones

Grateful Citizens Praise Police Efficiency

Recipients at the event expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police. One delivery worker who lost his phone two months ago said,

“I filed a complaint at the police station, and shortly after, I was informed that my phone was found. I’m very thankful for the swift action.”

Another recipient shared,

“This is the second time I’ve lost my phone. I had little hope, but the police recovered it again. I’m truly amazed by their dedication.”

Police Personnel Commended for Outstanding Work

DCP Naik appreciated the coordinated efforts of:

CCS ACP K. Shashank Reddy

IT Cell Inspector Anjaneyulu

Madhapur CCS Inspector Sanjeev

Shamshabad CCS Inspector Pavan

Balanagar CCS Inspector Raju

Medchal CCS Inspector Dalinaidu

Social Media SI Shashidhar

He also thanked ASIs, Head Constables, Women Police Constables, the IT Cell, and CCS teams for their tireless efforts in making the operation a success.

This recovery marks yet another milestone in the Cyberabad Police’s commitment to ensuring public safety and regaining lost public property.