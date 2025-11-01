Cyberabad Police Rescue Three Victims, Arrest Five in Anti-Human Trafficking Drive

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and SHE Teams conducted a series of special drives and decoy operations over the past week, and as a result, three victims were rescued, and five accused persons were apprehended in two PITA cases.

During night raids, AHTU apprehended nine transgenders, rescued three victims, and arrested five accused persons in two cases registered under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

In parallel, Cyberabad SHE Teams carried out 142 decoy operations and caught 76 persons red-handed for indulging in indecent acts at public places. Petty cases were booked in 51 instances, while others were let off after counseling. The teams also received 17 complaints from women through various channels. Efforts were also made to reunite 29 families involved in marital disputes through Family Counselling Centres and CDEW Centers.

As part of awareness and preventive measures, AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programs at various locations across Cyberabad, attended by around 223 participants.

During these sessions, participants were educated on issues such as human and child trafficking, eve teasing, child marriages, stalking, online harassment, cyber frauds, and the importance of helplines – Women Helpline 181, Child Helpline 1098, Dial 100, and Cyber Crimes Helpline 1930.

K. Srujana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing, Cyberabad, said the police were committed to protecting women and children through sustained enforcement and awareness initiatives.