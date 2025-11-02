Cyberabad traffic police book 466 for drunk driving in weekend special drive

Hyderabad: In a weekend special enforcement drive against drunk driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended 466 offenders found driving under the influence of alcohol across various parts of the commissionerate.

According to a police officer statement here on Sunday, the vehicle-wise breakdown of cases includes 344 two-wheelers, 15 three-wheelers, 104 four-wheelers, and 3 heavy vehicles.

The offenders were booked based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:

415 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

31 offenders recorded between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

20 offenders had extremely high levels, ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml

All the offenders will be produced before the court for further action.

The police reiterated that drunk driving is a serious offence, warning that anyone found intoxicated behind the wheel and causing a fatal accident will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder — punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

During the past week (October 27 to November 1), 336 drunk driving cases were disposed of by the courts, with 285 offenders fined, 32 penalised with fine plus social service, and 19 receiving both fine and jail terms, the statement added.