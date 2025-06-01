Cyberabad Traffic Police Conducts Special Drunk Driving Drive

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police carried out a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, catching 305 individuals under the influence of alcohol.

Vehicle-Wise Breakdown of Offenders

The offenders were caught driving various types of vehicles:

Two-wheelers: 242

242 Three-wheelers: 16

16 Four-wheelers: 47

47 Heavy Vehicles: 0

Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) Levels

The breakdown of the Blood Alcohol Concentration among the offenders is as follows:

280 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml 22 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml 3 offenders had BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

All offenders will be produced before the Court for legal proceedings.

Legal Consequences Under BNS 2023

Cyberabad Police emphasized that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone causes a fatal accident while driving drunk, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Appeal for Responsible Driving

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid driving under the influence and act responsibly. They stressed that road safety is everyone’s responsibility and that such enforcement drives will continue to ensure the safety of all road users.