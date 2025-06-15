Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police Nab 283 Offenders in Special Drunk Driving Drive: Press Note

In a significant weekend enforcement action, the Cyberabad Traffic Police carried out a special drunk driving drive, cracking down on violators and sending a strong message about road safety and legal accountability.

283 Drunk Driving Cases Booked

The enforcement drive led to the apprehension of 283 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. These offenders were caught across various categories of vehicles, highlighting the widespread nature of the offence.

Vehicle-wise breakdown:

Two-wheelers: 219

Three-wheelers: 11

11 Four-wheelers: 50

50 Heavy Vehicles: 03

BAC Levels Reveal Serious Violations

The Cyberabad Traffic Police measured the Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels of all apprehended individuals, and the data revealed varying degrees of intoxication:

265 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels between 12 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels between 06 offenders had dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

Offenders to Be Produced in Court

All individuals caught during the drive will be produced before the Hon’ble Court, where appropriate legal proceedings will follow. Cyberabad Traffic Police has taken a firm stance on such offences, ensuring that violators face the consequences under the law.

Strict Action Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

The police have also issued a stern warning: any individual found driving in an inebriated state and involved in a fatal accident will be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. This section covers Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Public Advisory from Cyberabad Traffic Police

Reiterating the importance of responsible driving, Cyberabad Traffic Police stated:

“Driving under the influence is not just a traffic violation—it is a threat to public safety. We urge all citizens to act responsibly and avoid putting their lives and others at risk.”

The department emphasized the importance of such special drives in curbing accidents, saving lives, and fostering a culture of road discipline.