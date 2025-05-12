Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police Nabs 272 Drunk Drivers in Weekend Crackdown

In a decisive weekend crackdown, the Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended 272 individuals for drunk driving, intensifying their efforts to ensure road safety. The special operation targeted key locations across the city and led to the seizure of a wide range of vehicles.

Vehicles Seized: From Two-Wheelers to Heavy Trucks

The police confiscated a total of 272 vehicles, broken down as follows:

189 two-wheelers

12 three-wheelers

66 four-wheelers

5 heavy vehicles

This wide spectrum highlights the widespread nature of the offence, cutting across all vehicle categories.

Majority Found with Moderate Alcohol Levels

A detailed analysis of the offenders revealed the following blood alcohol concentrations (BAC):

245 individuals had BAC between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

had BAC between 18 individuals registered between 200 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

registered between 9 individuals had dangerously high BAC between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

All violators will be produced before the court, where strict legal action is expected.

Harsh Penalties Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023

The authorities issued a stern warning: those found responsible for fatal accidents under the influence of alcohol will be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. This law provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment and a monetary fine.

Cyberabad Police Reiterate Commitment to Road Safety

Cyberabad Traffic Police emphasized their zero-tolerance approach toward drunk driving, urging citizens to act responsibly. Officials reiterated that regular enforcement drives will continue to prevent accidents and save lives.