Cyberabad Traffic Police Nabs 362 in Special Drunk Driving Drive

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to curb drunk driving and enhance road safety, the Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive over the weekend. The operation led to the apprehension of 362 drunk driving offenders across different categories of vehicles.

Vehicle-Wise Breakdown of Offenders

The drive, which spanned several key areas under Cyberabad limits, resulted in the following vehicle-wise apprehensions:

Two-Wheelers: 260

Three-Wheelers: 24

Four-Wheelers: 73

Heavy Vehicles: 05

The high number of two-wheeler offenders highlights a persistent challenge in enforcing responsible driving behavior among individual motorists.

Offenders Classified by Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)

The Cyberabad Traffic Police also categorized the offenders based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:

316 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

30 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

16 offenders had dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

Such levels of intoxication indicate not just violations of traffic norms but a serious risk to public safety.

Legal Action Initiated

All 362 offenders will be produced before the court as per legal procedure. Cyberabad Police have reiterated that strict enforcement and penalties will continue to be imposed to deter drunk driving incidents.

Cyberabad Police Urge Public Cooperation

The @CYBTRAFFIC unit has once again urged motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and contribute to safer roads. Authorities emphasized that zero tolerance will be maintained for drunk driving, and special drives will be conducted regularly.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police’s proactive approach serves as a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility, and violators will face strict consequences.