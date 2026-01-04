Cycling is the best way to get fit, says former India cricketer Rajesh Chauhan as Vadodara leads nationwide 55th edition of Fit India Sundays

The New Year started on a positive and healthy note, with the 55th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle happening across 5000 locations nationwide, led by Vadodara in partnership with ‘Swachhta Senanis’ and the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Government of Gujarat.

Vadodara shifted into a festive spirit as the event turned into a fitness festival, with over 1000 people of different ages taking part in activities such as yoga, Zumba, badminton, and rope skipping.

In Vadodara, the cycling event was inaugurated at the iconic Laxmi Vilas Palace by former India cricketer Rajesh Chauhan and health and wellness coach Sapna Vyas. Hon’ble Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, Asian Championship gold medalist Nandini Agasara, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, DCP Zone 3 Abhishek Gupta, and DCP Zone 2 Majitha K. Vanzara attended the event and also completed the 4.5-kilometre ride.

Other notable attendees included Steel Man of India, multiple Guinness World Record holder Vispy Kharradi, popular fitness coach Urvi Parwani, and others.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ event is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in partnership with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF), led by Shikha Gupta, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes, and MY Bharat. This cycling initiative takes place simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories, as well as at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs), involving various age groups.

Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Vadodara, Hemang Joshi said: “It was a historic day for the city of Vadodara as we started the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign from the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace. Today, people from all age groups including children and the elderly participated in large numbers to strengthen our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for a fitter and healthier India. All of them gathered to take part in the cycling drive apart from activities like yoga, Zumba and rope skipping.

“I am delighted to say that an initiative like this will help create a mindset for fitness in Vadodara and Gujarat at large. I am thankful to the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for starting this initiative. We received some terrific response from the public and I want to announce that we will continue to organise it every week in Vadodara.”

Former Indian cricketer Rajesh Chauhan, who played 21 Tests and 35 ODIs from 1993 to 1998, taking 76 international wickets, praised the initiative, saying: “I am glad to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Vadodara which is a fantastic jan andolan by the Government of India and Sports Authority of India. It was nice to see the enthusiasm of so many elderly as well as young people on a cold winter morning here. I believe everyone should take part in this movement and improve their immunity and make themselves fitter through such initiatives. If we look back at the COVID-19 period, everyone got aware about fitness and immunity and cycling I personally think is the best way to get fit. It is a one-time capital investment in a good cycle and then you can not only make yourself fit but also make environment clean around you and reduce air pollution.”

Nandini Agasara, who secured bronze in the heptathlon at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, shared her excitement about being part of this groundbreaking initiative.

“I am very proud to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement. I was very happy to see both young and old individuals brimming with energy and participating in all kinds of physical activities, whether it was zumba, yoga or rope skipping. I would urge everyone to be part of this movement and invest at least 30 minutes to 1 hour daily on their own fitness and health,” said Nandini, who is also a Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete.

Launched by Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a mass movement, encouraging fitness, environmental cleanliness, and sustainability, with over 22 lakh participants across more than 2 lakh locations.

Previously, the cycling event saw participation from Indian Army jawans, CRPF, ITBP, the Goods & Services Tax Council, PSUs, the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), and notable sports stars such as the Great Khali, Lovlina Borgohain, Priyanka Goswami, Rani Rampal, Rodali Barua, Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Rahul Banerjee, Mangal Singh Champia, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, and Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis, and para world champion Simran Sharma.

Top celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurana, Rohit Shetty, Saiyami Kher, Sharvari, Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer, and Gul Panag have also expressed their support for this initiative. They have been awarded the title of ‘Fit India Icon.’