Cyclone “Dana” Expected to Make Landfall Tonight: Authorities on High Alert

Kolkata: The cyclone “Dana,” which has now intensified, is gradually moving towards land. According to the meteorological department’s afternoon notification, the cyclone is currently located 310 kilometers from Sagar Deep in Bengal. Since Thursday morning, it has been advancing over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to make landfall around midnight on Thursday in the areas of Bhitarkanika and Dhamra Port in Odisha. However, some meteorologists believe that the landfall process may continue from midnight until morning.

According to the latest information, the area where the cyclone is expected to strike is located 240 kilometers south and southeast of Dhamra Port. When it makes landfall, its wind speed could range from 100 to 110 kilometers per hour.

The meteorological department has indicated that at times the cyclone may reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. Dana intensified into a severe cyclone by midnight on Wednesday, and it is anticipated to make landfall as a strong storm.

The meteorological department has forecasted the cyclone’s impact on the districts of South Bengal on Thursday and Friday. A red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for both Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, and Jhargram districts on both days, with widespread heavy rainfall anticipated throughout much of South Bengal.

However, the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease in South Bengal districts on Saturday. The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall on that day in East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram. After making landfall, the low-pressure system may lose energy and weaken.

By Thursday morning, wind speeds in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal had reached 60 to 70 kilometers per hour. However, conditions may worsen after the evening.

Currently, wind speeds in the coastal districts of North Odisha and West Bengal could exceed 100 kilometers per hour. The meteorological department has also warned of winds blowing at 60 to 70 kilometers per hour in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Bankura, with gusts potentially reaching 80 kilometers per hour.

Odisha, West Bengal, and adjacent Bangladesh will continue to feel the effects of the cyclone from Wednesday night until Thursday night. During this period, fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea. The storm could cause the collapse of poorly constructed houses, and low-lying areas in East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas could be submerged due to the storm surge. The meteorological department warns that heavy rainfall may inundate several areas.