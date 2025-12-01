Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka’s death toll climbs to 334

Colombo: At least 334 people have lost their lives, and 370 others are still missing as Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, local media reported, quoting the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The worst-hit district is Kandy, where 88 deaths and 150 missing persons have been recorded. In Badulla, 71 people died, 68 in Nuwara Eliya and 23 in Matale. According to the DMC, the disaster has affected 1,118,929 people from 309,607 families across the country, reports leading Lankan media outlet, Daily Mirror.

Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas.

The President’s Media Division said Sri Lanka’s telecommunications operators have agreed to prioritise emergency calls to ease network congestion and strengthen the response system.

Meanwhile, Indian rescue teams are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka Air Force, Navy, Army, Police, and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities.

Evacuations, supply delivery, and emergency support efforts are underway across the island.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday described the ongoing extreme weather crisis as the worst natural disaster the country has ever faced, pledging full state support for recovery from the catastrophe.

In a special address to the nation, the president said the government carries a threefold responsibility during disasters: managing the immediate emergency, restoring normalcy, and rebuilding the country to a condition stronger than before.

“When natural disasters strike, and when we are unable to prevent their impact, the government is responsible for managing the emergency situation, returning the country to normal, and improving conditions beyond what existed earlier,” he said. “We remain committed to taking the necessary steps, no matter how difficult the circumstances.”

He said the State of Public Emergency currently in effect is limited strictly to disaster management and will not curtail civil liberties, adding that urgent measures are underway to restore essential services, including water supply, electricity, and communication networks, disrupted across many regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The president said that all displaced individuals will receive government assistance and no one will be left without support during this national crisis.

He praised the armed forces for leading rescue and relief efforts, noting that thousands of officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force are working around the clock to assist affected communities.

Dissanayake also appealed for international solidarity, saying he expects the support of friendly nations and the Sri Lankan diaspora in the country’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The president also urged all political parties to come together during this critical period.