Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rain to Telangana, CM Reddy Reviews Preparedness, Evacuation Plans

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, conducted a thorough review with state officials to ensure proactive measures in the wake of Cyclone Montha. Emphasizing the protection of farmers during this crucial harvest period, the CM instructed authorities to prevent any loss of paddy and cotton, particularly in areas where crops are drying or already harvested. Adequate arrangements were also directed at procurement centers for smooth operations.

The cyclone has brought heavy rainfall to unified Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts, while Hyderabad and other regions have also experienced intense downpours. Chief Minister Reddy urged all departmental officials to remain vigilant and on high alert.

In Mahabubabad district, disruptions were reported at Dornakal Junction, where the Golconda Express, and at Gundratimadugu station, where the Konark Express was affected. South Central Railway authorities have rerouted several trains, and the CM stressed that alternate arrangements should ensure minimal inconvenience for passengers.

Reddy highlighted the need for close coordination between SDRF and NDRF teams in the hardest-hit districts. District collectors were instructed to provide guidance to these teams and ensure timely evacuation of residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas to relief camps.

Officials from the irrigation and water resources departments have been directed to monitor reservoir, tank, and pond water levels closely. Any planned water release must be communicated in advance to collectors and field staff. Sandbags should be kept ready at full-capacity reservoirs and water bodies.

The CM also ordered that all roads with waterlogging, low-level bridges, and causeways be closed to traffic. Police and revenue officials are to set up barricades and maintain constant monitoring in such areas.

Given the risk of stagnant water breeding mosquitoes and other pests, city, municipal, and rural sanitation teams have been instructed to intensify cleanliness and preventive measures immediately.

Health authorities were asked to maintain adequate medical supplies and set up temporary health camps wherever necessary. The CM emphasized that all efforts must focus on preventing loss of life, property, and livestock.

Chief Minister Reddy called for close collaboration between revenue, electricity, Panchayat Raj, R&B, health, police, fire, and SDRF departments. For Hyderabad city, he specifically instructed GHMC, HYDRAA, SDRF, and fire services to respond promptly to public complaints and emergencies.