Cyclone Threat Looms Over Andhra Pradesh; Government on High Alert

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a high alert following meteorological warnings that the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone within the next 12 hours.

State Home Minister Anitha held a review meeting with officials from the Disaster Management Department to assess preparedness in view of heavy rainfall expected across the South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

During the meeting, the minister directed authorities to keep personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire departments on standby for emergency rescue and relief operations. She also instructed all district administrations to ensure that control rooms remain operational round the clock.

Officials have been asked to issue continuous weather advisories and cautionary messages to the public. The minister urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel until the situation stabilizes.

With the system likely to strengthen into a cyclone, authorities are closely monitoring developments and have assured that all preventive measures are being put in place to minimize potential damage.