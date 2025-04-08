Cyclonic Circulation Likely Over Bay of Bengal, Rain Expected in South till May 12

A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal due to surface-level atmospheric circulation, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday or Wednesday, potentially bringing widespread changes in weather conditions across Tamil Nadu and nearby regions.

As a result of this weather system, light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 12. The sky over Chennai city is likely to remain cloudy, with chances of light rain at some locations.

The department has also forecast a rise in day temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal across parts of the state until May 10. People have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours.

In addition, a separate low-pressure area near the Andaman coast is likely to move gradually toward the Andhra Pradesh coast. This system is expected to bring rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the coastal areas, on May 9, 10, and 11.

Districts situated along the Cauvery delta—including Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, and Thanjavur—are likely to receive late-night showers during this period.

Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather conditions and have advised fishermen and coastal communities to stay alert for official updates.