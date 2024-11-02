Cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar now lies our S TN Coast: Met

Amaravati: Friday’s cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and neighbourhood now lies over the south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Sri Lanka and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours and on November 5 and 6.

The same situation is likely to prevail in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on November 5 and 6.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.