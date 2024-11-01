Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal becomes less marked: Met

Thursday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

Uma Devi1 November 2024 - 16:35
Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal becomes less marked: Met
Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal becomes less marked: Met

Amaravati: Thursday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

The same situation is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours and on November 5.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added

Tags
Uma Devi1 November 2024 - 16:35

Related Articles

Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme 'Deepam - 2'

Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme ‘Deepam – 2’

1 November 2024 - 19:47
Three generations of a family killed in Diwali night clash in Andhra Pradesh

Three generations of a family killed in Diwali night clash in Andhra Pradesh

1 November 2024 - 16:29
Fire Breaks Out at Jana Sena Party Office in Visakhapatnam

Fire Breaks Out at Jana Sena Party Office in Visakhapatnam

1 November 2024 - 13:37
Man Carrying Onion Bombs on Scooter Falls into Pothole, Dies in Explosion

Man Carrying Onion Bombs on Scooter Falls into Pothole, Dies in Explosion

31 October 2024 - 20:20
Back to top button