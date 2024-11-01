Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal becomes less marked: Met

Amaravati: Thursday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

The same situation is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours and on November 5.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added