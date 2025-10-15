News

D Arvind Slams BRS for ‘Sympathy Politics’ in Jubilee Hills By-Poll, Seeks Accountability on Drug Issue

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has accused the BRS of engaging in sympathy-driven politics to secure a victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2025 - 21:42
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has accused the BRS of engaging in sympathy-driven politics to secure a victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

During a media interaction on Wednesday, Arvind criticized BRS working President KT Rama Rao and the late former MLA Maganti Gopinath, alleging that they had protected drug users in the Jubilee Hills area.

He stated that while the BRS is attempting to evoke sympathy to win the byelection, it must clarify who is accountable for the drug supply to local clubs and pubs.

Arvind further claimed that the instances of fraudulent votes discovered in the Jubilee Hills constituency may have been registered during the previous BRS administration. He dismissed KT Rama Rao’s claims of vote tampering by Congress as absurd, asserting that the BRS was the true pioneer of electoral fraud in Telangana.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2025 - 21:42
