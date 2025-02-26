D.K. Shivakumar Dismisses Reports of Getting Close to BJP, Affirms His Commitment to Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, has firmly dismissed reports suggesting he is getting closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At a press conference on Wednesday, Shivakumar called these claims “rumours,” stating that there was no truth to the speculations circulating in the media and social media.

Shivakumar, who has been at the forefront of Karnataka’s political landscape, made it clear that his allegiance to the Congress party remains strong. “By birth, I am a Congressman. My ideology and beliefs align with the Congress philosophy. I am a Hindu, I believe in all cultures, and I am committed to Congress’s principles of uniting people,” he asserted.

Shivakumar Praises BJP for Handling Maha Kumbh Mela Despite Political Differences

While addressing questions from the press, Shivakumar also commented on the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In a departure from his party’s usual stance, he praised the BJP government for successfully organizing the massive event. “Handling such a large-scale event is no small feat, and I appreciate the efforts that went into it. There might have been minor glitches, but overall, the organization was satisfactory,” he said, highlighting the scale of the event and the challenges involved.

Shivakumar also revealed that he had been invited to the Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation by Sadhguru, a well-known spiritual leader from Mysuru. He emphasized that his admiration for Sadhguru’s knowledge was not linked to any political affiliation.

Shivakumar Stresses His Commitment to Congress and Hindu Identity

Responding to the rumours about his closeness to the BJP, Shivakumar emphasized that he has not met Union Home Minister Amit Shah yet. “These are just stories planted by certain people. My connection with Sadhguru or anyone else does not mean I am moving towards the BJP,” he added.

He further reiterated his personal and ideological commitment to the Congress party, describing it as a “great party with a rich history.” Shivakumar remarked that individuals may differ within the party, but it remains united in its core values. “Some people may be in a hurry, but the Congress party’s strength lies in its unity,” he said.

Shivakumar Reflects on Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge and His Hindu Identity

When asked about Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s statement regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela, Shivakumar highlighted Kharge’s connection to Lord Shiva, noting that the party leader’s first name itself was a reflection of his respect for Hinduism. He also shared a personal anecdote, stating that his experiences in jail led him to learn more about Sikhism, further reflecting his respect for all religions.

Shivakumar, who visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, shared his positive experience, expressing admiration for the efforts involved in organizing the event. “It was a great experience. I appreciate the organization that took place and the handling of such a large number of people. It was a good experience overall,” he concluded.

Shivakumar Praises Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

In response to a question about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Shivakumar spoke highly of him, calling Tharoor “a lovable and great asset to the Congress.” He also clarified that Tharoor’s calls for utilizing his services more were simply part of his commitment to the party.