DA Hike Announced in Telangana: Big Relief for Government Staff

Hyderabad: In a welcome move for lakhs of government employees in Telangana, the state government has issued a Government Order (GO) approving a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 3.64%. This increase will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023, and will be reflected in the July 1 salary payments.

DA Arrears to Be Credited to GPF Accounts

The government has clarified that the pending DA arrears from January 2023 will be credited to employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts, ensuring no immediate financial burden on the state treasury while still meeting employee demands.

Employees’ Long-Standing Demand Addressed

For months, Telangana government employees have been demanding the release of five pending DA installments. The state cabinet recently approved the release of two of these installments, and the newly announced 3.64% hike pertains to one of the DA revisions effective from January 2023.

Financial Implications for the State

Implementing this DA hike will impose an additional monthly burden of approximately ₹200 crore on the Telangana government, translating to nearly ₹2,400 crore annually. Despite this significant expense, the Congress-led state government has prioritized employee welfare while continuing its flagship welfare schemes.

Balancing Welfare and Fiscal Management

The state government has said it is committed to both social welfare and employee benefits, ensuring that financial resources are carefully balanced. The move is seen as a strategic step to avoid unrest among employees while also maintaining the momentum of developmental programs across the state.