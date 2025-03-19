Daily Physical Activity and Good Sleep Key to Boosting Happiness, Reducing Stress: Study

Study Reveals Exercise and Sleep Improve Mental Well-Being

New Delhi: A new study suggests that daily physical activity and adequate sleep can significantly boost happiness and reduce stress levels. Conducted by researchers from Harvard University (US) and Oxford University (UK), the study analyzed data from smartwatches and smartphones to identify key predictors of happiness and well-being.

The pilot study, carried out in collaboration with Garmin, a leading smartwatch provider, included data from over 10,000 global participants. The findings emphasize the role of exercise and sleep in maintaining emotional stability and mental resilience.

Emotional Stability and Social Activities Influence Happiness

The study found that emotional stability varies by age, with older adults showing more stability, while younger adults experienced more fluctuations. Another key takeaway was that happiness levels were highest when participants engaged in:

Cultural and social activities

Eating

Spending time with friends and family

Exercise: A Natural Stress Reliever

Previous research has consistently shown that regular exercise helps in stress management by:

Regulating stress hormones such as cortisol

such as cortisol Releasing endorphins , which boost mood and reduce pain

, which boost mood and reduce pain Improving sleep quality , which in turn reduces stress

, which in turn reduces stress Enhancing self-esteem and resilience in stressful situations

How Stress Affects Overall Health

Chronic stress is a major health concern, leading to mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. It can also exacerbate noncommunicable diseases like:

Diabetes

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Obesity

Cancers

Other health issues linked to stress include:

Gastrointestinal problems (stomach pain, irritable bowel syndrome)

(stomach pain, irritable bowel syndrome) Weakened immune system

Skin conditions

Menstrual cycle disruptions and fertility issues

Work Stress Impact: 17 Million Lost Working Days Annually

The study highlights that stress, depression, and anxiety result in approximately 17 million lost working days every year globally. Employers and policymakers are encouraged to prioritize mental well-being initiatives to counteract work-related stress.

Key Takeaways: How to Reduce Stress and Boost Happiness

Engage in daily physical activity (walking, jogging, yoga, or gym workouts) Get adequate sleep (7-9 hours per night) Participate in cultural and social activities Spend time with family and friends Monitor stress levels using smartwatches and health apps

With stress becoming a growing concern worldwide, prioritizing exercise, sleep, and social well-being can play a crucial role in improving overall mental and physical health.