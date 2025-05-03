Watch: Dalit Girl Assaulted on Moving Bus; Video Goes Viral, Accused Arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri: A shocking incident of caste and gender-based violence has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where a 16-year-old Dalit girl was brutally assaulted on a moving bus after she protested against harassment by a group of men. The incident occurred in the Nighasan area under the Padhua police station jurisdiction.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation. The footage shows the girl being repeatedly slapped and dragged by her hair, while several bystanders watched silently, failing to intervene.

Driver and Conductor Also Attacked

The bus driver, Saleem, and the conductor tried to defend the girl but were reportedly beaten up by the same group of miscreants. Saleem, speaking to the media, said,

“Some boys were harassing the girl. When she complained to me, I tried to stop them, but they started arguing and hit me.”

He further alleged that the assailants also robbed him of ₹25,500 before fleeing the scene.

In #UttarPradesh’s #LakhimpurKheri, a 16-year-old #Dalit girl was brutally assaulted on a moving bus after she protested against harassment by a group of men. The incident occurred in the Padhua police station area of #Nighasan, and a video showing the assault has since gone… pic.twitter.com/OgJOP49HhW — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 3, 2025

Initial Police Inaction Alleged

After the incident, Saleem halted the bus and lodged a complaint at the Padhua police station. However, he claimed the police initially counseled the accused and let them go, leading to public anger over the lack of immediate action.

Police Respond After Public Backlash

Following outrage and the circulation of the video, Lakhimpur Kheri Police released a statement confirming that a case has been registered and the named accused have been arrested.

“A case under appropriate sections has been filed. The named accused have been arrested and challaned. Further legal proceedings are underway,” the statement read.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of women, especially from marginalized communities, and the frequent lack of timely police response in such cases.

Demand for Justice and Action

Social activists and civil society groups have demanded strict punishment for the accused and accountability from the local police for the initial delay in action. The girl and her family are reportedly being provided with legal and psychological support.

The incident underscores the urgent need for strengthening public safety, especially on public transport, and ensuring swift and just legal processes in cases of sexual and caste-based violence.