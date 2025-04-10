13-Year-Old Dalit Girl in Tamil Nadu Made to Sit Outside for Exam Due to Menstruation, Headmistress Suspended

Coimbatore: A private school in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district is facing backlash after a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly forced to sit outside her classroom to write an exam due to menstruation. A video recorded by her mother showing the girl seated on a staircase while writing her exam has gone viral, prompting swift administrative action.

Girl Barred from Classroom After Menstruation

The student, who belongs to the Arunthathiyar community, was reportedly not allowed to sit inside her classroom during her science and social science exams held on April 7 and 9, respectively. Her teacher had informed the headmistress that she had attained puberty, after which she was asked to sit separately.

Mother Questions School’s Action

In the video, the girl’s mother is heard confronting school authorities, asking, “If someone gets their period, does that mean they cannot sit inside the classroom and write their exams? Should they sit on the road and write?”

Headmistress Suspended, Inquiry Ordered

Following public outrage, the headmistress of the school in Senguttaipalayam village has been suspended pending inquiry. District education department officials confirmed that a show-cause notice has also been issued.

Officials Say Mother Requested Separate Seating

According to a preliminary investigation by the school education department and local police, the girl had started menstruating on April 5. Authorities claim that the mother had requested a separate arrangement as it was her daughter’s first period. However, she later expressed disappointment over the poor conditions—her daughter was made to write without a desk or proper seating.

Authorities Respond

A senior police officer said, “The mother was initially aware of the arrangement, but seeing her daughter sitting on a staircase without basic amenities offended her. We are investigating further.”

The school education department has stated that a full inquiry is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.