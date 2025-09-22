Dasara Lucky Draw in Telangana: Win Goats, Beer, and Chickens for ₹150

Dasara Lucky Draw in Telangana Jagtial district are grabbing attention with an unusual twist—offering goats, beer cartons, liquor bottles, and even chickens as lucky draw prizes.

For just ₹150 a coupon, residents are being enticed with a festive bonanza that goes beyond traditional giveaways. The prize list is quirky: a goat as the first prize, a carton of beer as the second, a liquor bottle as the third, a hen as the fourth, and even a single beer bottle as the fifth prize. Other items like sarees are also being included to widen the appeal.

The draws are scheduled for October 1, with coupons being sold aggressively both offline and online through flex boards and social media promotions. Organisers argue that liquor and non-vegetarian food are essential parts of Dasara celebrations, making their prize list a perfect fit for the festival mood.

However, the police have issued warnings, stating that such lucky draws are illegal. In fact, last year, Rajanna-Sircilla district police booked several organisers for running similar schemes that duped participants.

Despite the warnings, the buzz in Jagtial this season is all about the possibility of winning goats, beer, and chickens for just ₹150, turning the festival chatter into a quirky talking point across the district.