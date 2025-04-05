Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan Slams Government’s Eco-Park Proposal, Calls It a Farce

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of lying about the ecological condition of the 400-acre land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and trying to hand it over to “crony capitalists.”

Eco-Park Announcement Called a ‘Smokescreen’

Sravan criticized the sudden proposal of a 2,000-acre eco-park as nothing more than a cover-up to mask earlier plans to auction off the land. “This isn’t conservation—it’s deception,” he said, calling the government’s move a “shameless U-turn” after protests and a Supreme Court stay on tree felling.

UoH Targeted for Student Opposition, Claims Sravan

He alleged that the government is retaliating against UoH because its students had the courage to challenge the state’s actions. “This is not about development; it’s about silencing dissent,” Sravan said, adding that Revanth’s handling of the education portfolio has been a “curse” for Telangana.

Plans to Shift UoH and Erase Its Legacy

Sravan revealed what he called the “real plan” behind the government’s actions: shifting UoH to a ₹1,000 crore new campus in the proposed ‘Future City’, effectively erasing its legacy and undermining its historical value.

Land Mortgaged for ₹20,000 Crore, Says BRS Leader

He also raised serious legal concerns, stating that the 400-acre land has allegedly been mortgaged for ₹20,000 crore. “How can the government develop land that’s legally pledged to a bank?” he questioned.

Call for Collective Action to Protect UoH

Concluding his remarks, Sravan appealed to environmentalists, students, and the public to join hands in safeguarding the University of Hyderabad. “UoH is not just a campus—it’s a symbol of academic excellence born from Indira Gandhi’s vision,” he asserted.

4o