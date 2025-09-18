Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector, and Data Entry Operator caught in ACB Net in Khammam

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught three officials of the Tahsildar office in Thallada Mandal, Khammam district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Those officials caught include Tahsildar Vankayala Suresh Kumar, Revenue Inspector Maloth Bhaskar Rao, and outsourcing Data Entry Operator Shivaji Rathod.

According to an ACB statement here on Thursday, the trio demanded the bribe for processing and registering a land purchase in the complainant’s name.

The statement said Shivaji Rathod received the money on behalf of all the accused, and the tainted amount was recovered from his possession.

The officials were being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Warangal.

The case is under investigation, and the complainant’s details have been withheld for security reasons.