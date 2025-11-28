Data Leak Crisis Deepens in Hyderabad as Cyber Gangs Loot Over ₹1 Crore Daily
Hyderabad faces a growing cyber threat as criminals are stealing and selling personal data on dangerous online platforms. Over ₹1 crore is looted daily, putting citizens’ privacy at serious risk. Munsif News 24x7 reports on how user data is freely circulating in the market.
Cybercrime in Hyderabad has reached alarming levels as criminals continue to steal and sell personal data on a massive scale. Authorities warn that “our data is openly circulating in the market”, making every smartphone user a potential victim.
Officials estimate that more than ₹1 crore is looted every single day within the three commissionerates through various forms of online fraud. The danger has grown so extensive that cybercrime experts now believe that data theft has become one of the largest underground businesses in the city.
Huge Scale of Data Theft Exposed
According to cybercrime units, criminals are gathering and storing millions of data points every day while operating online platforms.
Key Findings
- Online frauds worth nearly ₹1500 crore are occurring annually in major urban regions.
- Personal data of nearly 50 lakh users was found with iBomma Ravi, recently arrested in Hyderabad.
- This stolen data was being sold to high-risk websites and anonymous online buyers.
- Experts fear that once such criminals are released, stored data may be used to create digital anarchy.
Police revealed that Ravi obtained most of this data with the users’ own consent, as people hurriedly approved terms and conditions while downloading free movies and apps.
How Criminals Gain Access to Personal Information
The biggest risk factor is not hacking—but users unknowingly providing access.
People allow apps to:
- Read contacts
- Track location
- Access messages
- Store email and phone data
Once approved, this information becomes part of a massive illegal data market.
Hyderabad Users Flooded With Scam Calls
Every day, residents report receiving calls from:
- Unknown credit card agents
- Fake bank executives
- Loan providers offering low-interest schemes
Police confirm that these callers have already purchased the personal data of Hyderabad citizens.
This includes:
- Mobile numbers
- Email IDs
- Address details
- Financial behavior patterns
Once the data is leaked, users start receiving nonstop scam calls, spam messages, and phishing links.
Inside the Online Black Market
Fraudsters working in online service companies, digital marketing firms, payment processing companies and app development companies are suspected of stealing registered users’ data and reselling it to cybercriminal networks.
These networks then use the information to:
- Launch targeted scams
- Create fake identities
- Apply for loans
- Hijack digital accounts
- Blackmail victims
Cyber experts warn that our data in the market is now as valuable as gold.
Why Data Theft Happens So Easily
The police highlight a simple truth:
“We are cheating ourselves with our data.”
Users blindly trust:
- Free apps
- Free movie downloads
- Free games
- Quick online registrations
By clicking “Allow” and “Accept Terms & Conditions,” citizens unknowingly hand over everything.
Authorities Advise Strong Digital Hygiene
Police advise Hyderabad residents to:
- Avoid downloading apps from unknown websites
- Turn off unnecessary permissions
- Do not share OTPs
- Report scam calls immediately
- Regularly update passwords
Most importantly, stay alert—because once your personal information enters the market, it continues to circulate forever.
Hyderabad’s Data Crisis Needs Urgent Awareness
The growing threat of “Hyderabad: Our Data in the Market — Criminals Stealing and Selling” continues to endanger millions. As cybercriminals expand their operations, citizens must take immediate steps to protect their personal details.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to track the story and raise awareness about how criminals are stealing and selling user data in Hyderabad.