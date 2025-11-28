Data Leak Crisis Deepens in Hyderabad as Cyber Gangs Loot Over ₹1 Crore Daily

Cybercrime in Hyderabad has reached alarming levels as criminals continue to steal and sell personal data on a massive scale. Authorities warn that “our data is openly circulating in the market”, making every smartphone user a potential victim.

Officials estimate that more than ₹1 crore is looted every single day within the three commissionerates through various forms of online fraud. The danger has grown so extensive that cybercrime experts now believe that data theft has become one of the largest underground businesses in the city.

Huge Scale of Data Theft Exposed

According to cybercrime units, criminals are gathering and storing millions of data points every day while operating online platforms.

Key Findings

Online frauds worth nearly ₹1500 crore are occurring annually in major urban regions.

in major urban regions. Personal data of nearly 50 lakh users was found with iBomma Ravi, recently arrested in Hyderabad.

was found with iBomma Ravi, recently arrested in Hyderabad. This stolen data was being sold to high-risk websites and anonymous online buyers .

. Experts fear that once such criminals are released, stored data may be used to create digital anarchy.

Police revealed that Ravi obtained most of this data with the users’ own consent, as people hurriedly approved terms and conditions while downloading free movies and apps.

How Criminals Gain Access to Personal Information

The biggest risk factor is not hacking—but users unknowingly providing access.

People allow apps to:

Read contacts

Track location

Access messages

Store email and phone data

Once approved, this information becomes part of a massive illegal data market.

Hyderabad Users Flooded With Scam Calls

Every day, residents report receiving calls from:

Unknown credit card agents

Fake bank executives

Loan providers offering low-interest schemes

Police confirm that these callers have already purchased the personal data of Hyderabad citizens.

This includes:

Mobile numbers

Email IDs

Address details

Financial behavior patterns

Once the data is leaked, users start receiving nonstop scam calls, spam messages, and phishing links.

Inside the Online Black Market

Fraudsters working in online service companies, digital marketing firms, payment processing companies and app development companies are suspected of stealing registered users’ data and reselling it to cybercriminal networks.

These networks then use the information to:

Launch targeted scams

Create fake identities

Apply for loans

Hijack digital accounts

Blackmail victims

Cyber experts warn that our data in the market is now as valuable as gold.

Why Data Theft Happens So Easily

The police highlight a simple truth:

“We are cheating ourselves with our data.”

Users blindly trust:

Free apps

Free movie downloads

Free games

Quick online registrations

By clicking “Allow” and “Accept Terms & Conditions,” citizens unknowingly hand over everything.

Authorities Advise Strong Digital Hygiene

Police advise Hyderabad residents to:

Avoid downloading apps from unknown websites

Turn off unnecessary permissions

Do not share OTPs

Report scam calls immediately

Regularly update passwords

Most importantly, stay alert—because once your personal information enters the market, it continues to circulate forever.

Hyderabad’s Data Crisis Needs Urgent Awareness

The growing threat of “Hyderabad: Our Data in the Market — Criminals Stealing and Selling” continues to endanger millions. As cybercriminals expand their operations, citizens must take immediate steps to protect their personal details.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to track the story and raise awareness about how criminals are stealing and selling user data in Hyderabad.