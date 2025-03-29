David Warner Dances to ‘Wherever You Go’ from Telugu Film Robinhood

Warner’s Charming Dance Wins Hearts

Chennai: Australian cricketer David Warner is once again stealing hearts, not just with his cricketing skills but also with his off-field charm. The celebrated batsman, who recently made his Indian cinema debut with a cameo in Venky Kudumula’s Telugu action entertainer Robinhood, has now posted a delightful video of himself and his daughters dancing to the popular track Wherever You Go from the movie.

Warner’s Instagram Post Goes Viral

Warner took to Instagram and captioned the post, “The #robinhood @mythriofficial @actor_nithiin @sreeleela14 @thewarner.sisters love this dance,” expressing his joy while sharing the video of the dance.

Warner’s Telugu Connect Delights Fans

It is worth noting that Warner had already won hearts during the pre-release event of Robinhood by speaking a few lines in Telugu. He charmed the audience when he said, “Namaskaram. Thank you all. Appreciate you all turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support for the last 15 years. Really appreciate it.”

Warner’s Gratitude Towards the Telugu Film Industry

Speaking further, Warner added, “To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my coloured clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come. I spoke to you. I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled for the offer to come and participate in the movie but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success. I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family.”

Warner’s Special Telugu Phrase

Adding a special touch, when director Venky requested him to speak something in Telugu, Warner happily said, “Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu” (I love you), sparking loud cheers and applause from fans and audiences present.

Warner’s dance video and his affectionate involvement with the Telugu film industry have only increased the excitement around Robinhood and further strengthened his bond with his Indian fans.