David Warner Makes Acting Debut with Cameo in Telugu Film ‘Robinhood’

Chennai: Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make his acting debut with a cameo appearance in the upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, starring Nithiin in the lead.

The revelation came from producer Y Ravi Shankar during a promotional event for the film ‘Kingston’, which features G V Prakash as the lead actor. Speaking about ‘Robinhood’, he confirmed that David Warner had shot for a cameo, much to the excitement of fans and Telugu cinema lovers.

“We are very happy to have launched David Warner in Indian cinema with our ‘Robinhood’,” he said.

Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ – A High-Octane Action Thriller

As the title suggests, ‘Robinhood’ revolves around Nithiin’s character, Honey Singh, a thief who steals from the rich to help the poor. His character is fearless, takes on challenges for the right price, and has no personal agenda.

The movie, initially slated for release last year, has now been rescheduled to March 28, 2024.

Star-Studded Cast & Crew of ‘Robinhood’

The action-packed film boasts an impressive team:

Directed by: Venky Kudumula

Venky Kudumula Produced by: Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar Executive Producer: Hari Tummala

Hari Tummala Lead Cast: Nithiin and Sree Leela

Nithiin and Sree Leela Music: National Award-winning composer G V Prakash Kumar

National Award-winning composer Cinematography: Sai Sriram

Sai Sriram Art Direction: Raam Kumar

Raam Kumar Editing: Koti

David Warner’s Strong Connection with Telugu Cinema

David Warner is no stranger to Tollywood fans. The cricketer has previously expressed his admiration for Telugu films, often posting dance and lip-sync videos to hit Telugu songs on social media. His love for Telugu culture and cinema has earned him a massive following among Telugu-speaking audiences.

Now, with his acting debut in ‘Robinhood’, Warner has taken his Tollywood connection to the next level. Fans are eagerly awaiting his on-screen moment.

The film is set for a March 28, 2024 release, and with David Warner’s cameo, Nithiin’s thrilling role, and G V Prakash’s music, ‘Robinhood’ promises to be an entertaining action-packed film.