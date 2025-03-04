Australian Cricketer David Warner Makes His Indian Cinema Debut with Cameo in Telugu Film

Hyderabad: International cricket star David Warner is all set to make his Indian film debut with a special cameo in the much-anticipated Telugu action entertainer Robinhood.

This exciting revelation was made by the film’s producer, Y Ravi Shankar, at a recent promotional event for another film, Kingston, featuring GV Prakash in the lead role.

David Warner’s Grand Entry into Indian Cinema

During the event, when asked for updates on Robinhood, producer Y Ravi Shankar delighted fans by disclosing that Australian cricketer David Warner will appear in a cameo role in the film. However, he immediately apologized to director Venky Kudumula for revealing the surprise without prior approval.

“We are very happy to have launched David Warner in Indian cinema with Robinhood,” Ravi Shankar announced, sending fans into a frenzy.

David Warner, known for his love of Indian cinema and his social media tributes to Tollywood, has built a strong fan base among Telugu moviegoers. His inclusion in Robinhood is expected to add an extra dose of excitement to the film’s release.

About Robinhood

Starring Tollywood’s popular actor Nithiin in the lead, Robinhood promises to be a high-energy action-packed entertainer. As the title suggests, the film follows the adventures of a daring thief who steals from the rich to help the poor. Nithiin plays the character of Honey Singh, a fearless individual with no agenda other than taking on challenges for the right price.

The film also stars rising sensation Sree Leela as the female lead and is directed by Venky Kudumula. With a unique blend of action, humor, and thrilling heist sequences, Robinhood is expected to be a major box-office attraction.

Star-Studded Production Team

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood is backed by a team of top-tier technicians:

Director: Venky Kudumula

Venky Kudumula Music Director: National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar

National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar Cinematographer: Sai Sriram

Sai Sriram Editor: Koti

Koti Art Director: Raam Kumar

Raam Kumar CEO: Cherry

Cherry Executive Producer: Hari Tummala

Originally slated for release last year, the film’s launch was delayed. The much-awaited Robinhood is now set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. With the addition of David Warner’s cameo, the excitement surrounding the film has skyrocketed.

Nithiin & Robinhood Team Support GV Prakash’s Kingston

In an interesting cross-promotional event, Nithiin and his Robinhood team participated in the promotional activities for Kingston, a sea-horror fantasy adventure starring and produced by GV Prakash. This collaboration between the two teams highlights the camaraderie in the Telugu film industry.

