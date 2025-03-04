Australian Cricketer David Warner Makes His Indian Cinema Debut with Cameo in Telugu Film
Australian cricketer David Warner makes his Indian cinema debut with a special cameo in the Telugu action film *Robinhood*, starring Nithiin and directed by Venky Kudumula.
This exciting revelation was made by the film’s producer, Y Ravi Shankar, at a recent promotional event for another film, Kingston, featuring GV Prakash in the lead role.
David Warner’s Grand Entry into Indian Cinema
During the event, when asked for updates on Robinhood, producer Y Ravi Shankar delighted fans by disclosing that Australian cricketer David Warner will appear in a cameo role in the film. However, he immediately apologized to director Venky Kudumula for revealing the surprise without prior approval.
“We are very happy to have launched David Warner in Indian cinema with Robinhood,” Ravi Shankar announced, sending fans into a frenzy.
David Warner, known for his love of Indian cinema and his social media tributes to Tollywood, has built a strong fan base among Telugu moviegoers. His inclusion in Robinhood is expected to add an extra dose of excitement to the film’s release.
About Robinhood
Starring Tollywood’s popular actor Nithiin in the lead, Robinhood promises to be a high-energy action-packed entertainer. As the title suggests, the film follows the adventures of a daring thief who steals from the rich to help the poor. Nithiin plays the character of Honey Singh, a fearless individual with no agenda other than taking on challenges for the right price.
The film also stars rising sensation Sree Leela as the female lead and is directed by Venky Kudumula. With a unique blend of action, humor, and thrilling heist sequences, Robinhood is expected to be a major box-office attraction.
Star-Studded Production Team
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood is backed by a team of top-tier technicians:
- Director: Venky Kudumula
- Music Director: National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar
- Cinematographer: Sai Sriram
- Editor: Koti
- Art Director: Raam Kumar
- CEO: Cherry
- Executive Producer: Hari Tummala
New Release Date Announced
Originally slated for release last year, the film’s launch was delayed. The much-awaited Robinhood is now set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. With the addition of David Warner’s cameo, the excitement surrounding the film has skyrocketed.
Nithiin & Robinhood Team Support GV Prakash’s Kingston
In an interesting cross-promotional event, Nithiin and his Robinhood team participated in the promotional activities for Kingston, a sea-horror fantasy adventure starring and produced by GV Prakash. This collaboration between the two teams highlights the camaraderie in the Telugu film industry.
Why Robinhood is a Must-Watch?
- David Warner’s Indian Cinema Debut: The international cricketer’s special appearance adds to the movie’s hype.
- Unique Storyline: A thrilling action-packed narrative revolving around a modern-day Robinhood.
- Star Power: Featuring Tollywood’s Nithiin and Sree Leela under the direction of Venky Kudumula.
- Massive Production Value: Backed by the prestigious banner, the film boasts a high-budget production and stellar technical crew.
- Chartbuster Music: GV Prakash Kumar’s music is set to enhance the film’s entertainment quotient.