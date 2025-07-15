Dawson replaces Bashir as England name squad for 4th Test against India

London: England have named Liam Dawson as a replacement for Shoaib Bashir in their squad for the upcoming fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India, which begins on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Bashir Ruled Out After Finger Injury

Shoaib Bashir suffered a broken finger during the third Test at Lord’s, ruling him out of the remainder of the series. The injury occurred on Day 3 of the match when Ravindra Jadeja hit a powerful straight drive, which struck Bashir’s fingers as he attempted a catch during the 78th over of India’s first innings.

Despite the injury, Bashir bravely continued to play and even claimed the final wicket of the game, dismissing Mohammed Siraj to help secure a 22-run win for England.

Liam Dawson Earns Call-Up After Stellar County Form

England men’s national selector Luke Wright praised Dawson’s recent performances, saying:

“Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire.”

Dawson, a 35-year-old slow left-arm spinner, last played a Test for England in July 2017. He has been a key player for Hampshire, winning the PCA Player of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024.

Sam Cook and Jamie Overton Released for County Duties

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have been released from the Test squad and will return to their counties to participate in the County Championship.

England Lead Series 2-1 After Lord’s Thriller

England currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. The third Test saw a dramatic finish at Lord’s, where India, chasing 193, fell just 22 runs short despite a determined 61 not out from Ravindra Jadeja.

England Squad for the 4th Test vs India