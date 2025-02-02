Daycare Cancer Centre’s in Every District: A Transformative Initiative in India’s Healthcare

The Indian government’s initiative to establish daycare cancer centres in every district over the next three years marks a significant step towards improving cancer care accessibility.

Announced in the Union Budget, this move aims to bridge the critical gap in healthcare services, particularly benefiting remote and underserved areas.

Rising Cancer Cases in India: A Call for Action

Cancer incidence in India has been on a steady rise, with cases expected to increase by 27.7% between 2015 and 2025, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020. The report highlights that one in nine Indians is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime, underscoring the urgent need for widespread, accessible treatment facilities.

The new initiative plans to establish 200 daycare cancer centres in 2025-26, significantly improving early detection, treatment, and palliative care. Ashok Varma, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, emphasized that these centres will help decentralize cancer care, ensuring patients no longer need to travel long distances for treatment.

Key Benefits of Daycare Cancer Centres

Improved Access to Treatment: Establishing cancer care centres in every district will help bridge the healthcare accessibility gap, especially in rural areas. Early Detection and Timely Care: Timely diagnosis can improve survival rates. With easier access to facilities, more people will seek medical attention in the early stages of the disease. Reduced Financial Burden: Many cancer patients spend significant amounts on travel and accommodation. Localized treatment options will lower these expenses. Enhanced Support for Patients: Providing care closer to home ensures a better support system for patients from their families, which is crucial for emotional well-being and recovery. Specialized Treatment and Care: These centres will focus on chemotherapy, diagnostics, and post-treatment care, ensuring a comprehensive approach to cancer management.

Boosting India’s Healthcare Infrastructure

Garima Malhotra, Associate Partner at Praxis Global Alliance, highlighted the impact of this initiative on India’s healthcare sector. The government’s plan to expand medical education by adding 10,000 seats immediately and 75,000 more over the next five years will help address the shortage of healthcare professionals.

Furthermore, the emphasis on Research and Development (R&D) with a Rs 20,000 crore investment in private-sector-led innovation will accelerate drug discovery and biotech advancements. These measures will contribute to India’s position as a global leader in medical research and healthcare solutions.

Affordable Cancer Treatment: A Key Focus

In addition to setting up daycare cancer centres, the government has also taken steps to make life-saving drugs more affordable. The Budget announced the exemption of basic customs duty (BCD) on 36 life-saving drugs and medicines, primarily for cancer and rare diseases. Another six medicines will be added to the list, which will now attract a concessional customs duty of just 5%.

This tariff rationalization and policy support for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing further boost India’s status as the ‘Pharmacy of the World.’ Reducing import costs on essential drugs will make them more affordable for patients, ensuring better healthcare access.

Future Outlook: Strengthening Cancer Care in India

With cancer cases on the rise, government initiatives such as daycare cancer centres and the push for affordable medicines are crucial to strengthening India’s healthcare infrastructure. The focus on early detection, localized treatment, and accessibility will ensure that more patients receive timely care without financial strain.

In the coming years, continued investment in public health, coupled with strong policy measures, will help India create a robust, equitable, and efficient cancer care ecosystem. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in India’s fight against cancer, promising hope and improved quality of life for millions of citizens.