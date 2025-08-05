Hyderabad

Daylight Murder in Jeddi Metla: Man Attacked While Drinking Tea, Dies on the Spot

The horrific incident took place in the Yelma Banda area under the limits of Jagadgirigutta Police Station, where unidentified assailants attacked a man while he was drinking tea at Goodwill Hotel.

5 August 2025
Hyderabad: A man was brutally murdered in broad daylight today in the Jeddi Metla area of Medchal district. The horrific incident took place in the Yelma Banda area under the limits of Jagadgirigutta Police Station, where unidentified assailants attacked a man while he was drinking tea at Goodwill Hotel.

According to reports, the attackers arrived in an auto-rickshaw and launched the assault without hesitation. The attack was so sudden and severe that the victim died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants executed the attack swiftly and fled the scene. Police reached the spot immediately, shifted the body for postmortem, and registered a case.

Authorities stated that efforts are underway to identify the deceased and ascertain the motive behind the murder. Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of an old enmity or personal grudge, but the exact reason will be known only after a thorough investigation.

Jagadgirigutta police are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. The police have urged the public to come forward with any information related to the incident to help ensure the swift arrest of the attackers.

