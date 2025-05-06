DC once looked like the first to seal playoffs spot, now at fallout risk: Chawla

New Delhi: Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has weighed in on Delhi Capitals’ (DC) sharp decline in form. Once strong contenders for a playoff spot in IPL 2025, DC now find themselves in a precarious position, battling to stay in the top four.

Rain Halts Crucial Clash Against SRH

On Monday, DC’s clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was called off due to heavy rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point.

DC stayed at No. 5 with 13 points from 11 games

This result further intensified the playoff race with only a few games left in the league stage.

Path to Playoffs Still Open

DC are still in the race with three matches left — against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings. Winning all three could take them to 19 points, potentially securing a top-two finish.

“The next three games are critical and they need to win at least two — ideally all three — and for that to happen, their experienced players must step up and deliver,” said Chawla on JioHotstar.

Cummins’ Early Strikes Hurt DC

Before rain interrupted play, SRH skipper Pat Cummins wreaked havoc with a fiery opening spell:

Dismissed Karun Nair on the first ball

on the first ball Removed Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel in quick succession

and in quick succession DC slumped to 26/4 in the powerplay

Further blows came as Jaydev Unadkat dismissed KL Rahul, and Cummins took a stunning catch to remove Axar Patel, reducing DC to 47/5.

A late recovery came through a 66-run partnership between Ashutosh Sharma (41) and Tristan Stubbs (41 not out), helping DC post 133/7.

Selection Issues and Opening Woes

Chawla also commented on DC’s instability at the top order.

“DC have tried six or seven combinations at the top. Their biggest bet was Jake Fraser-McGurk, which didn’t pay off recently,” he noted.

He suggested going back to Fraser-McGurk for potential early fireworks in the powerplay:

“This is the time to take bold decisions. They’re in a do-or-die situation. A team that once looked like the first to seal a play-off spot is now in danger of missing out entirely.”

Bangar: Momentum Lost, Top Order Failing

Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar echoed Chawla’s concerns, pointing to the top order’s repeated failures:

“They’ve lost momentum. When the openers don’t fire, it’s always a danger sign for any T20 team.”

He praised the middle-order resistance in the recent game:

“Credit to Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs for their partnership. It gave DC something to fight with, even if it ended up incomplete due to rain.”

What’s Next for DC and SRH?