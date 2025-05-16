DCA Telangana Raids Uppal Godown, Finds Unauthorized Pharma Stockpile

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana carried out a successful raid on a godown illegally stocking and selling bulk drugs, also known as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), in IDA Nacharam, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Godown Belonged to Indian Drugs and Chemicals

During the raid, officials identified the premises as belonging to Indian Drugs and Chemicals, where a range of pharmaceutical substances were being stored without proper authorization. The stock included various categories of drugs like antihypertensives, antibacterials, and anthelmintics.

Also Read: No Electric Poles in Future City? CM Revanth Orders Complete Underground Power Network in Hyderabad

Drugs Worth ₹2.25 Lakh Seized

The DCA officials seized drugs valued at ₹2.25 lakh from the location. These drugs were being kept in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, raising concerns about safety, quality control, and the legality of the distribution channels.

Legal Action Underway

Authorities have initiated further investigation into the supply chain, sources of the APIs, and the end-users involved. Legal action is being pursued against the individuals and firms responsible for the unauthorized stocking and sale.

DCA’s Continued Crackdown on Illegal Drug Trade

The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has been actively conducting raids to curb the unauthorized sale and distribution of pharmaceuticals across the state. Officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of the drug supply chain, warning that violators will face strict legal consequences.

This raid serves as a reminder to pharmaceutical handlers and companies to strictly adhere to regulatory guidelines and maintain all necessary licenses while dealing with drug stocks.