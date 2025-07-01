DCP Central Zone Conducts Inspection of Patrol Mobiles and Blue Colts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an effort to strengthen night patrolling and emergency response mechanisms, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone, Hyderabad, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Patrol Mobiles and Blue Colts today at Public Gardens.

51 Units Inspected from 10 Police Stations

A total of 20 Patrol Cars and 31 Blue Colt bikes from 10 police stations under the Central Zone were inspected. The DCP reviewed the vehicles’ condition, the alertness and preparedness of staff, and the availability of essential equipment.

Emphasis on Emergency Readiness and Public Interaction

During the inspection, special focus was placed on the functionality of Anti-Desecration Drill equipment, First Aid Kits, CPR readiness, and the ability to use fire extinguishers. The DCP interacted with police personnel, stressing the importance of their role as first responders to Dial 112 emergency calls.

Also Read: Tragedy at Himayat Sagar: 35-Year-Old Dies by Suicide Amid Family Disputes

Staff were advised to maintain a smart appearance, stay alert, and communicate respectfully with the public. They were also encouraged to actively engage in public awareness campaigns related to cyber safety, Dial 112 usage, and general safety tips.

The DCP underscored the need for regular foot patrolling to increase visibility and community engagement. Officers were instructed to:

Conduct timely checks on MO (Modus Operandi) offenders

Keep Point Books updated

Install and geo-tag ‘Nenu Saitham’ CCTV cameras to enhance crime prevention efforts

Appreciation for Women Constables

Women constables serving in Patrol Mobile duties were specially appreciated for their contribution. Station House Officers (SHOs) were directed to ensure more women are represented in frontline patrolling units.

Senior Officers in Attendance

The inspection was attended by the ADCP Central Zone, SHOs from Saifabad, Domalguda, and Gandhinagar police stations, and DIs from Lake, Abids, Musheerabad, and Gandhinagar divisions. Their presence highlighted the department’s collective commitment to maintaining law and order.