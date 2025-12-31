New Year Security Tightened, DCP Kiran Khare Warns Rowdy Sheeters at Purani Haveli

As part of enhanced New Year security measures in Hyderabad, Sri Kiran Khare, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), conducted a counselling programme for rowdy sheeters at Purani Haveli on December 31, 2025. The initiative aims to prevent unlawful activities and ensure peace during New Year celebrations.

Counselling Programme Held Ahead of New Year

The counselling session was organised at Purani Haveli in the presence of Majeed, ADCP, along with all ACPs and SHOs from the South Zone. During the interaction, rowdy sheeters were clearly instructed to maintain good behaviour and strictly follow the law, especially during the New Year period.

Related Story: ‘The Burj’ Inaugurated at Masab Tank by MLA Majid Hussain, Reviving Hyderabad’s Ancient Architecture

Strong Warning Against Unlawful Activities

DCP Kiran Khare issued a strict warning, stating that any involvement in criminal or unlawful activities would not be tolerated. He urged the individuals to reform and lead lawful lives, emphasizing that Hyderabad Police is closely monitoring their conduct.

He also assured that rowdy sheets of individuals showing sustained good behaviour may be considered for closure, offering them an opportunity to return to a normal life.

Strict Surveillance and PD Act Warning

The DCP made it clear that:

Round-the-clock surveillance will be maintained on rowdy sheeters

will be maintained on rowdy sheeters Any violation of law will invite stringent legal action

The PD Act will be invoked against habitual offenders if required

Police officials said these measures are crucial to prevent disturbances during New Year celebrations.

Binding-Over Process Initiated

Hyderabad Police has also initiated the binding-over process against rowdy sheeters. Authorities explained that:

If a bound-over person is booked in any case , the bond will be forfeited

, the bond will be This can lead to a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh

Offenders may also face imprisonment up to six months, or both

Ensuring Peaceful New Year Celebrations

Senior officers stated that the counselling programme is part of a broader strategy to maintain law and order in Hyderabad during New Year Eve and the days ahead. Police presence has been strengthened across sensitive areas in the South Zone.

With New Year celebrations approaching, Hyderabad Police has sent a clear message of zero tolerance towards crime. The counselling programme led by DCP Kiran Khare at Purani Haveli highlights the department’s focus on prevention, reform, and strict enforcement to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year for citizens.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.