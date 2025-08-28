Hyderabad

Follow Rules or Face Cases: DCP Warns Band Association After Owaisi’s Mediation

The Twin Cities Band Association has been directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to strictly follow all rules and regulations, failing which cases will be registered against violators.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 August 2025 - 19:24
Follow Rules or Face Cases: DCP Warns Band Association After Owaisi’s Mediation
Follow Rules or Face Cases: DCP Warns Band Association After Owaisi’s Mediation

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Twin Cities Band Association has been directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to strictly follow all rules and regulations, failing which cases will be registered against violators.

This development came after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi intervened on behalf of the band association and promptly arranged a meeting with the DCP of the South West Zone to resolve their issues.

The association had been facing difficulties as police in some stations were not permitting the use of their paid band vehicles, and some vehicles were also seized. However, following the DCP’s directive, the association is now expected to continue its activities within the ambit of the law.

The DCP clarified that by adhering to the rules, the band association can pursue its profession without hindrance and avoid unnecessary police interference. Action will be taken only against those who violate the orders.

This move comes as a major relief for the association’s members, most of whom are educated but unemployed youth, relying on this profession to support their families.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 August 2025 - 19:24
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button