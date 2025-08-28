Follow Rules or Face Cases: DCP Warns Band Association After Owaisi’s Mediation

Hyderabad: The Twin Cities Band Association has been directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to strictly follow all rules and regulations, failing which cases will be registered against violators.

This development came after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi intervened on behalf of the band association and promptly arranged a meeting with the DCP of the South West Zone to resolve their issues.

The association had been facing difficulties as police in some stations were not permitting the use of their paid band vehicles, and some vehicles were also seized. However, following the DCP’s directive, the association is now expected to continue its activities within the ambit of the law.

The DCP clarified that by adhering to the rules, the band association can pursue its profession without hindrance and avoid unnecessary police interference. Action will be taken only against those who violate the orders.

This move comes as a major relief for the association’s members, most of whom are educated but unemployed youth, relying on this profession to support their families.