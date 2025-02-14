Shocking Discovery: Dead Chickens Found in Hyderabad’s Akkam Pally Reservoir, Sparking Contamination Fears

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad were thrown into panic after a viral video exposed hundreds of dead chickens dumped in the Akkam Pally Balancing Reservoir, a key drinking water source for the city and nearby villages.

The discovery made public on February 13, 2025, has raised alarms over potential water contamination and disease outbreaks, including bird flu.

Incident Overview

What Happened? A video circulating on social media showed decomposing chicken carcasses floating in the Akkam Pally Reservoir, which supplies water to Hyderabad’s twin cities and parts of Nalgonda district.

Immediate Response: Health and water resource officials collected water samples on February 14 for testing. Results are pending.

Public Outrage: Locals demand strict action against culprits, fearing links to Andhra Pradesh’s recent bird flu crisis, where 4 lakh poultry died.

Health Risks Amplified by Bird Flu Threat

The timing coincides with confirmed avian influenza (H5N1) outbreaks in Andhra Pradesh’s East and West Godavari districts, where lakhs of chickens have died since January 2025. While Telangana authorities have set up checkposts to block poultry from AP, fears persist that contaminated water could spread the virus.

Observed in the social media.



Is it true that poultry birds are dumped in the drinking water source Akkampally reservoir ?



This dumped birds are to be removed immediately in view of spreading diseases.@ts_health @TelanganaCOPs @NallagondaZilla pic.twitter.com/jo1JLwY97S — Cherukupalli Sreenivasu (@iChSreenivasu) February 13, 2025

Key Concerns:

Waterborne Diseases: Contamination risks include bacterial infections and viral transmission.

Bird Flu Link: Migratory birds or illegal poultry waste dumping could introduce pathogens.

Authorities’ Response

Investigations: A multi-department probe is underway to identify the source of the carcasses.

Precautionary Measures: Water supply from the reservoir has been temporarily halted. Residents are advised to boil water until safety is confirmed.

Legal Action: Officials vow strict penalties under public health and environmental laws.

Past Incidents Highlight Systemic Issues

This crisis follows a pattern of negligence:

1. Illegal Chicken Waste Dumping: In October 2024, Andhra Pradesh police cracked down on 200 tonnes of non-vegetarian waste dumped in Kolleru Lake for catfish farming.

2. Unhygienic Poultry Markets: Hyderabad’s APC Chicken Market was sealed in November 2024 for violating hygiene norms, exposing systemic lapses.

The Akkam Pally Reservoir scandal underscores urgent gaps in water security and waste management. With Hyderabad already grappling with water shortages, this contamination crisis demands swift accountability and long-term safeguards to prevent future horrors.