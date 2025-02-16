Hyderabad

Dead Chickens Piled Up Near Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road: Residents Fear Avian Flu

A pile of dead chickens was discovered near Ibrahim Patnam, located close to the Outer Ring Road in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana16 February 2025 - 16:12
There are suspicions that the chickens may have died due to avian flu or other diseases.

There are suspicions that the chickens may have died due to avian flu or other diseases.

The sight of these discarded dead chickens along the roadside has caused significant concern among local residents.

Instead of being properly disposed of, the chickens were recklessly thrown by the road, spreading fear and unease among the community.

Residents have urged municipal and health authorities to take immediate action to address the situation and prevent any potential health hazards.

