Deadly Property Feud: Telangana Man Murders Father in His Sleep

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that unfolded on Tuesday night, a 60-year-old man was brutally murdered by his own son over a property-related dispute in Pullimamida village, located in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district.

Victim Was Asleep When Attack Occurred

The victim, identified as Jangiah, was reportedly asleep at his home when his son, Shaker, allegedly attacked him with a stone, smashing his head and killing him on the spot. The gruesome act has left the local community in shock.

Long-Standing Property Disputes Between Father and Son

According to villagers, frequent arguments had taken place between Shaker and his father regarding property matters. The tensions had been ongoing for some time, and locals believe the dispute escalated to a tragic end on Tuesday night.

Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

Upon receiving information, the Kandukur police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered, and law enforcement officials have begun a manhunt to trace and arrest Shaker, who is currently absconding.