Deadly Suicide Blast Targets Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa During Friday Prayers

A deadly suicide blast occurred during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania in the Akhora Khattak area near Nowshehra city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, leaving several people dead and many others injured. The blast, believed to have been a targeted attack, is suspected to have been carried out by a suicide bomber inside the mosque as prayers were concluding.

Casualties and Injuries Reported in the Attack

Initial reports indicate that at least five people have died, with over a dozen others critically injured. According to Zulfiqar Hameed, the Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the victims is Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, a senior religious leader, who is also in critical condition. As the situation develops, hospital sources have confirmed that the number of casualties is expected to rise, with the majority of the injured in life-threatening conditions.

Target of the Attack: Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani

The initial investigations have pointed to Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Samiul Haq (JUI-S), as the primary target of the suicide bomber. Darul Uloom Haqqania, one of the most influential religious schools in Pakistan, is known for its affiliation with the Afghan Taliban and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), making it a symbolic target for extremist groups.

Darul Uloom Haqqania: A Key Religious Institution

Darul Uloom Haqqania, located in Akhora Khattak, is a massive madrasa with thousands of students and is recognized for its support of the Afghan Taliban and TTP. The madrasa has been a significant training ground for many Taliban commanders and militants, including figures linked to the TTP and the Afghan Taliban. The school gained international attention due to its connection to the late Maulana Samiul Haq, who was a vocal supporter of the Taliban and was assassinated in 2018.

Possible Culprits: ISKP or Daesh

While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, sources suggest that rivals of the Taliban, such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) or its affiliate group Daesh, may be behind the bombing. The attack’s intensity and the high-profile target point to the potential involvement of extremist factions within the region.

As investigations continue, the death toll may rise, and more details are expected to emerge regarding the attackers and their motives.