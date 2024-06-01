Deal final blow to this govt which has become symbol of tyranny: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people on Saturday to vote in large numbers and deal a “final blow” to “this government which has become a symbol of arrogance and tyranny”.

Gandhi pointed out that the seventh and final phase of voting for the general election is being held on Saturday and claimed that according to the trends so far, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties is going to form the next government in the country.

“I am proud that even in this scorching heat, all of you have come out to vote to protect democracy and the Constitution,” the former Congress president said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Even today, come out in large numbers and give your vote as a ‘final blow’ to this government, which has become a symbol of arrogance and tyranny,” he said.

The sun of June 4, when the poll results are scheduled to be announced, is going to bring a new dawn in the country, Gandhi added.

Noting that this is the last phase of polling for the parliamentary election, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that it is clear by now that the INDIA bloc is going to form its government.

“Your maximum participation will make INDIA stronger. Vote in large numbers on the basis of your experience, your conscience, your issues. Vote for your Constitution, your democracy and help form a government that works only for you,” she said.

In the seventh and final phase of the general election, polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also taking place simultaneously.