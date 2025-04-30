Death Over a Slogan? Karnataka CM Slams Mangaluru Mob Lynching

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a strong statement calling support for Pakistan an act of treason, while addressing the recent mob lynching of a Kerala man in Mangaluru, a communally sensitive region of the state. The incident has sparked massive public outcry, legal scrutiny, and communal tension.

CM Siddaramaiah Vows Stern Action in Mob Lynching Case

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said,

“Those who have committed the crime of mob lynching will not be spared. The investigation is ongoing, 15 people have been arrested so far.”

He further stressed,

"Speaking in support of Pakistan is completely wrong. It is treason."

The Chief Minister’s remarks come in the wake of the brutal killing of Mohammad Ashraf, a 35–40-year-old mentally challenged man from Ullapalli, Kerala, allegedly lynched by a mob for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a cricket match in Mangaluru.

Over 20 Arrested, Section 103(2) of BNS Invoked for First Time

Karnataka’s Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed that 20 people have been arrested, while over 30 individuals are under investigation. The Karnataka Police have invoked Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — a new law specifically addressing mob lynching, which prescribes death penalty or life imprisonment.

The main accused, identified as Sachin, an auto driver, was among those arrested. Others include Devadas, Saideep, Manjunath, and the husband of a former corporator, who is currently under interrogation.

Victim’s Family Says He Was Mentally Challenged

The deceased’s family, who traveled from Kerala to claim his body, told authorities that Mohammad Ashraf was mentally unstable and did not pose a threat. Sources confirm the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, after Ashraf allegedly chanted the controversial slogan, triggering the violent reaction.

Muslim Groups Demand Accountability and Suo Motu Cases

Several Muslim organizations have met with the Superintendent of Police in Mangaluru, demanding:

Registration of suo motu FIRs against those who made provocative speeches

Accountability from police for initial misreporting of the incident as being caused by a "trivial matter"

Swift and impartial investigation

They have linked the lynching to inflammatory remarks by Hindu activists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which allegedly fueled communal tensions in the area.

Mangaluru on Edge: Communal Sensitivity on High Alert

Mangaluru has long been known for its communal flashpoints, and this incident has reignited tensions. Authorities are maintaining high vigilance to prevent escalation, while political leaders call for calm and justice.