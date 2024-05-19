Asia

Death toll from floods in Afghanistan reaches nearly 70

The death toll from floods in the Afghan provinces of Ghor and Faryab has increased to almost 70 people, Afghan media reported.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
The death toll from floods in the Afghan provinces of Ghor and Faryab has increased to almost 70 people, Afghan media reported.

On Saturday, the Ariana News broadcaster reported that 50 people died as a result of floods in Ghor, with 10 others being missing. The report added that seven more people died in Faryab.

Floods in Faryab claimed the lives of 18 people, the Tolo News broadcaster reported on Saturday, adding that the Sar-e Pol province was also affected by the disaster.

