Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,464: Health Ministry

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,464, with injuries up to 11,530, the Lebanese Health Ministry has reported.

Abdul Wasi21 October 2024 - 09:58
Beirut: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,464, with injuries up to 11,530, the Lebanese Health Ministry has reported.

On Saturday alone, 16 people were killed and 59 others wounded in Israeli attacks, the ministry said on Sunday.

It noted that 11 people were killed and 27 others wounded in the South Governorate, while five were killed and 23 injured in the Nabatieh governorate, with Bekaa Valley reporting nine more injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanon-Israel border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

